Could Cohu Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COHU) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.85, and it changed around -$1.79 or -5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. COHU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.86, offering almost -68.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.0% since then. We note from Cohu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 451.79K.

Cohu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COHU as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cohu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) trade information

Instantly COHU has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.29 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) is -15.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COHU is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Cohu Inc. to make $203.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $202.35 million and $222.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.70%.

COHU Dividends

Cohu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Cohu Inc. shares, and 89.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.83%. Cohu Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.55% of the shares, which is about 7.08 million shares worth $226.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.39% or 3.6 million shares worth $114.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $104.91 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $41.39 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.