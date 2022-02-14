Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.40, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.41B. CNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.73, offering almost -7.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.92% since then. We note from Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 751.81K.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CNR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Instantly CNR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.99 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.50% year-to-date, but still up 30.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is 9.79% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNR is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.13 percent over the past six months and at a 508.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 850.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. to make $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.80%. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 508.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.70% per year for the next five years.

CNR Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, and 92.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.65%. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 49.23% of the shares, which is about 62.14 million shares worth $907.92 million.

Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc., with 5.93% or 7.49 million shares worth $109.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.6 million shares worth $52.6 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $23.45 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.