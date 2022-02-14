Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were traded, and its beta was 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.75, and it changed around -$1.9 or -15.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $222.20M. CPSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.77, offering almost -37.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.65% since then. We note from Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 142.70K.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) trade information

Instantly CPSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.77 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.28% year-to-date, but still down -2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) is 1.42% down in the 30-day period.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. to make $66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.43 million and $63.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 302.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CPSS Dividends

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.79% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares, and 44.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.77%. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Citigroup Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $11.6 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 8.10% or 1.71 million shares worth $9.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $2.58 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.37 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.