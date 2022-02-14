Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.39, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.26B. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.11, offering almost -163.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.59% since then. We note from Compass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.84 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.70% year-to-date, but still up 1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is -8.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Compass Inc. to make $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.13% of Compass Inc. shares, and 60.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.70%. Compass Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 33.55% of the shares, which is about 132.37 million shares worth $1.76 billion.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 8.52% or 33.6 million shares worth $445.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $40.71 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $38.62 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.