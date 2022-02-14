Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 13.98%

In today’s recent session, 8.0 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.52, and it changed around -$0.4 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.48B. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.51, offering almost -43.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.05% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.85 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.52 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is -17.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.78 percent over the past six months and at a -3.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5,350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,157.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 288.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.26 billion and $4.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 155.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.90%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -131.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 63.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 639 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 41.89 million shares worth $829.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 37.29 million shares worth $738.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 12.76 million shares worth $252.83 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 12.28 million shares worth around $296.19 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.