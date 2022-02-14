cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around -$0.19 or -19.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.10M. YCBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -722.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -16.46% since then. We note from cbdMD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

cbdMD Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YCBD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. cbdMD Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Instantly YCBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.94% year-to-date, but still down -19.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is -26.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YCBD is forecast to be at a low of $2.40 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -532.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect cbdMD Inc. to make $13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.10%.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.17% of cbdMD Inc. shares, and 22.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.92%. cbdMD Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 1.55 million shares worth $3.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.59% or 1.5 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $3.93 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $2.0 million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.