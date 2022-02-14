Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.73, and it changed around $5.54 or 16.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. CRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.20, offering almost -27.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.7% since then. We note from Carpenter Technology Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 410.71K.

Carpenter Technology Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CRS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carpenter Technology Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) trade information

Instantly CRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.95 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.68% year-to-date, but still up 33.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is 19.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRS is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) estimates and forecasts

Carpenter Technology Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.82 percent over the past six months and at a 50.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 50.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $394.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Carpenter Technology Corporation to make $437.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.35%. Carpenter Technology Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 69.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.87% per year for the next five years.

CRS Dividends

Carpenter Technology Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.11 per year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares, and 92.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.93%. Carpenter Technology Corporation stock is held by 258 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.67% of the shares, which is about 7.55 million shares worth $247.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.05% or 5.32 million shares worth $174.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.24 million shares worth $99.94 million, making up 6.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $50.5 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.