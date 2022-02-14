Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.12, and it changed around -$2.88 or -4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.00B. CPRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.37, offering almost -7.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.25% since then. We note from Capri Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Instantly CPRI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.37 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.40% year-to-date, but still up 3.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 11.81% up in the 30-day period.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.30 percent over the past six months and at a 215.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited to make $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%. Capri Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 72.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 54.49% per year for the next five years.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.40% of Capri Holdings Limited shares, and 90.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.27%. Capri Holdings Limited stock is held by 496 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.16% of the shares, which is about 22.8 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.11% or 13.71 million shares worth $663.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.86 million shares worth $258.49 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $218.33 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.