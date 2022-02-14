Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Shares Might Go Down -84.01% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $676.71M. BNGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.69, offering almost -629.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.81% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.69 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.76% year-to-date, but still up 2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -21.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNGO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -551.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.51 percent over the past six months and at a 35.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders