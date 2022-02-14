Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.50M. AXLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.65, offering almost -295.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Axcella Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 73.74K.

Axcella Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXLA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Axcella Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Instantly AXLA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.27% year-to-date, but still up 9.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is -10.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXLA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -197.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Axcella Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.97 percent over the past six months and at a 5.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter.

Axcella Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 49.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.82% of Axcella Health Inc. shares, and 61.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.20%. Axcella Health Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 32.24% of the shares, which is about 12.55 million shares worth $37.39 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.72% or 5.73 million shares worth $17.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $6.52 million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.