AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.18M. AVRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -973.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.84% since then. We note from AVROBIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 856.10K.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.66% year-to-date, but still down -9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is -21.63% down in the 30-day period.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

AVROBIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.70 percent over the past six months and at a 14.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.50% in the next quarter.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of AVROBIO Inc. shares, and 86.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.61%. AVROBIO Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 4.61 million shares worth $25.72 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.28% or 3.61 million shares worth $20.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $8.97 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $10.22 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.