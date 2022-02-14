Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 3.53 million shares of the Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. ASTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.47, offering almost -576.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.11% since then. We note from Astra Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 million.

Astra Space Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Astra Space Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.00 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.09% year-to-date, but still down -37.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -44.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.71% of Astra Space Inc. shares, and 35.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.16%. Astra Space Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with SherpaCapital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.57% of the shares, which is about 29.45 million shares worth $255.92 million.

Canaan Partners X LLC, with 10.24% or 20.69 million shares worth $179.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.63 million shares worth $14.17 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $10.26 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.