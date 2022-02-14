An Analysis Of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.06, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.20B. VIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.50, offering almost -160.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.05% since then. We note from Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VIR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.97 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.43% year-to-date, but still down -4.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is -19.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIR is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -835.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Vir Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.37 percent over the past six months and at a 245.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 289.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 184.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 744.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $387.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vir Biotechnology Inc. to make $338 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.73 million and $98.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22,233.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 242.70%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.14% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 72.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.19%. Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.28% of the shares, which is about 22.62 million shares worth $984.28 million.

Capital International Investors, with 6.67% or 8.72 million shares worth $379.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.14 million shares worth $136.49 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $96.57 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.