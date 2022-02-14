An Analysis Of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. TAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.96, offering almost -2751.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.15% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.10 million.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.68 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.81% year-to-date, but still up 5.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -11.75% up in the 30-day period.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.06 percent over the past six months and at a 185.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares, and 61.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.78%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 400 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 24.27 million shares worth $117.48 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 4.97% or 22.07 million shares worth $106.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 15.27 million shares worth $81.25 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 9.52 million shares worth around $46.09 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.