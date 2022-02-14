An Analysis Of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.59, and it changed around $0.45 or 2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $906.71M. STNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.67, offering almost -58.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.31% since then. We note from Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STNG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Instantly STNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.98 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.70% year-to-date, but still up 12.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 17.13% up in the 30-day period.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.43 percent over the past six months and at a -309.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 138.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $159.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. to make $207.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $138.24 million and $139.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.30%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.68% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, and 48.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.81%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 3.77 million shares worth $69.86 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.45% or 2.6 million shares worth $48.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $18.26 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $8.42 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.