Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.34, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.37M. ALPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.14, offering almost -106.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.13% since then. We note from Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51750.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.62K.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALPN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

Instantly ALPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.87 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.00% year-to-date, but still down -3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is -28.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALPN is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -158.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.65 percent over the past six months and at a -29.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 252.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. to make $14.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.64 million and $3.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 147.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 360.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.60%.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.50% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares, and 52.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.84%. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.97% of the shares, which is about 4.08 million shares worth $43.55 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc, with 6.95% or 2.03 million shares worth $21.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $3.61 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $3.43 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.