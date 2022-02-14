Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $509.10, and it changed around -$23.26 or -4.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.25B. ALGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $737.45, offering almost -44.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $432.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.13% since then. We note from Align Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 748.34K.

Align Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ALGN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Align Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.73 for the current quarter.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) trade information

Instantly ALGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 552.00 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.53% year-to-date, but still up 3.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is -5.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $636.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGN is forecast to be at a low of $500.00 and a high of $740.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) estimates and forecasts

Align Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.34 percent over the past six months and at a 13.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Align Technology Inc. to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $834.52 million and $818.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.20%. Align Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 305.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.25% per year for the next five years.

ALGN Dividends

Align Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Align Technology Inc. shares, and 87.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.77%. Align Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,300 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 5.88 million shares worth $3.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.00% or 5.52 million shares worth $3.67 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $1.62 billion, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $1.41 billion, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.