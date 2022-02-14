Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.1 or 6.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.82M. AXU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -116.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.99% since then. We note from Alexco Resource Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.77K.

Alexco Resource Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AXU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

Instantly AXU has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.49% year-to-date, but still up 10.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is -10.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Alexco Resource Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.65 percent over the past six months and at a 130.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,630.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alexco Resource Corp. to make $18.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $622.25k and $522.39k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,961.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,353.40%.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.37% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares, and 31.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.99%. Alexco Resource Corp. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Jupiter Asset Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.71% of the shares, which is about 8.62 million shares worth $12.94 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 5.38% or 8.12 million shares worth $12.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.35 million shares worth $11.02 million, making up 4.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 5.69 million shares worth around $9.5 million, which represents about 3.77% of the total shares outstanding.