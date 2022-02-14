A Business Review Of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.13 million shares of the ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $583.72, and it changed around -$26.74 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.81B. NOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $707.60, offering almost -21.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $448.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.2% since then. We note from ServiceNow Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

ServiceNow Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NOW as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ServiceNow Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) trade information

Instantly NOW has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 621.41 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.07% year-to-date, but still up 1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is 1.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $697.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOW is forecast to be at a low of $600.00 and a high of $850.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) estimates and forecasts

ServiceNow Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.70 percent over the past six months and at a 24.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect ServiceNow Inc. to make $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.25 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.70%. ServiceNow Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -81.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.10% per year for the next five years.

NOW Dividends

ServiceNow Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of ServiceNow Inc. shares, and 89.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.10%. ServiceNow Inc. stock is held by 1,854 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 16.13 million shares worth $10.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.96% or 15.85 million shares worth $9.86 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.6 million shares worth $3.48 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $2.59 billion, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.