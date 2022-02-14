9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.13 million shares of the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) were traded, and its beta was -3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.74M. NMTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.26, offering almost -222.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NMTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Instantly NMTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7160 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is -18.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMTR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.16 percent over the past six months and at a 74.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.30%.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.25% of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, and 29.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.57%. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.87% of the shares, which is about 15.0 million shares worth $19.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.31% or 13.57 million shares worth $17.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.73 million shares worth $8.75 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $6.44 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.