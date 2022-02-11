Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -23.59% YTD

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares stood at 20.36 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.78, to imply an increase of 16.38% or $7.99 in intraday trading. The Z share’s 52-week high remains $208.11, putting it -266.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.80. The company has a valuation of $9.13B, with average of 5.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Zillow Group Inc. (Z), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give Z a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.04.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

After registering a 16.38% upside in the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.02 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 16.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.65%, and -16.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.00, implying an increase of 20.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $47.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, Z has been trading -58.51% off suggested target high and 17.22% from its likely low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -353.70% this quarter before falling -215.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 105.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $2.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.17 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $788.95 million and $1.1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 227.90% before jumping 187.60% in the following quarter.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zillow Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders hold 8.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.38% of the shares at 123.41% float percentage. In total, 112.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 19.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 14.95 million shares, or about 7.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.32 billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 4.4 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $387.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.73 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 328.84 million.