Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Surged 2.47% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares stood at 2.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 3.32% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The XERS share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -213.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $301.81M, with an average of 2.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

After registering a 3.32% upside in the last session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.60 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.14%, and 3.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.02%. Short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw shorts transact 3.53 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) shares are 2.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.12% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.00% this quarter before jumping 43.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 130.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $18.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.17 million and $8.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 160.50% before jumping 182.20% in the following quarter.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.08% of the shares at 17.36% float percentage. In total, 17.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 42433.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78925.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ProShares Tr-Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Fd with 22220.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were worth $41329.0.