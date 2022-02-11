What Could Change After UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Gains 17.6% From The High-Point?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.19, to imply an increase of 3.58% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The PATH share’s 52-week high remains $90.00, putting it -135.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.47. The company has a valuation of $17.88B, with average of 4.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

After registering a 3.58% upside in the latest session, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.74 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.52%, and -11.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.51%.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $283.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $245.74 million.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UiPath Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders hold 23.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.87% of the shares at 95.77% float percentage. In total, 72.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33.91 million shares (or 7.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 23.93 million shares, or about 5.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.26 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 13.01 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $627.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.48 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 393.68 million.