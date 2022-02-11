Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock Gained 41.81% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares stood at 12.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.33, to imply a decrease of -15.10% or -$2.37 in intraday trading. The DCFC share’s 52-week high remains $19.75, putting it -48.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.42. The company has a valuation of $2.04B, with average of 2.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (DCFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCFC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

After registering a -15.10% downside in the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (DCFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.75 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -15.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 101.66%, and 41.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.70%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.83, implying an increase of 15.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCFC has been trading -57.54% off suggested target high and 24.98% from its likely low.

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35 million.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares insiders hold 16.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.43% of the shares at 32.76% float percentage. In total, 27.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dupont Capital Management Corp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 69996.0 shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.7 million.