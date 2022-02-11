Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Is Worth Considering At $1.03

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 7.29% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TOPS share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -277.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $40.58M, with average of 571.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TOPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

After registering a 7.29% upside in the last session, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 7.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.48%, and 13.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.35%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Top Ships Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.06% of the shares at 1.07% float percentage. In total, 1.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cetera Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 89920.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 40167.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53422.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11220.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 14922.0.