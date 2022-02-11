This Week’s 18.10% Gain In VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Taught Us Something New

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.70, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The VTEX share’s 52-week high remains $33.36, putting it -333.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.09. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with average of 725.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VTEX (VTEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTEX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, VTEX (VTEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.20 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.10%, and -7.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.51, implying an increase of 58.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $35.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTEX has been trading -362.34% off suggested target high and -29.87% from its likely low.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $36.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.86 million.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VTEX has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

VTEX insiders hold 53.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.90% of the shares at 131.93% float percentage. In total, 60.90% institutions holds shares in the company.