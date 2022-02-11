The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -17.23% YTD Loss?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares stood at 2.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.61, to imply a decrease of -3.22% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The REAL share’s 52-week high remains $30.22, putting it -214.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.61. The company has a valuation of $851.54M, with average of 3.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

After registering a -3.22% downside in the last session, The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.13 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.91%, and -21.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.13, implying an increase of 49.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REAL has been trading -160.15% off suggested target high and 6.35% from its likely low.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The RealReal Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares are -31.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.53% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.40% this quarter before jumping 30.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $133.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $84.58 million and $95.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58.10% before jumping 40.60% in the following quarter.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The RealReal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal Inc. insiders hold 2.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.27% of the shares at 103.69% float percentage. In total, 101.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.84 million shares (or 10.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $129.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.15 million shares, or about 7.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $94.22 million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 3.3 million shares. This is just over 3.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 34.38 million.