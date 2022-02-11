The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Spiked 3.67% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s traded shares stood at 22.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.89, to imply a decrease of -22.31% or -$4.85 in intraday trading. The GT share’s 52-week high remains $24.89, putting it -47.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.45. The company has a valuation of $6.10B, with average of 3.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

After registering a -22.31% downside in the latest session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.65 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -22.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.67%, and -1.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.14, implying an increase of 32.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GT has been trading -89.46% off suggested target high and 17.11% from its likely low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 16.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.66 billion and $3.51 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.10% before jumping 45.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -46.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -301.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.13% annually.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.05% of the shares at 86.31% float percentage. In total, 86.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.69 million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $560.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.96 million shares, or about 9.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $477.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.94 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.59 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 145.16 million.