Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Is Up 6.62% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply a decrease of -4.73% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The TALK share’s 52-week high remains $12.29, putting it -663.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $242.03M, with average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

After registering a -4.73% downside in the last session, Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.62%, and -5.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.27%.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $29.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.61 million.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Talkspace Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Talkspace Inc. insiders hold 6.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.27% of the shares at 71.01% float percentage. In total, 66.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 9.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with 10.34 million shares, or about 6.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $37.74 million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 4.48 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 6.02 million.