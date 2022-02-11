Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Stock Has Dropped -25.85% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 6.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.27, to imply a decrease of -5.01% or -$1.28 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $84.81, putting it -249.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.70. The company has a valuation of $4.61B, with an average of 10.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a -5.01% downside in the last session, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.41 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.34%, and -25.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.24%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 32.93 million shares and set a 6.23 days time to cover.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are -51.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.95% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 102.70% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $408.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $411.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $320.41 million and $334.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.60% before jumping 23.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -684.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.82% annually.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunrun Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 4.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.91% of the shares at 103.20% float percentage. In total, 98.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.82 million shares (or 12.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 21.49 million shares, or about 10.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $945.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 6.42 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $370.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.56 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 320.82 million.