StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.58, to imply an increase of 3.35% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The STNE share’s 52-week high remains $95.12, putting it -600.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.55. The company has a valuation of $3.97B, with an average of 6.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

After registering a 3.35% upside in the latest session, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.34 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.31%, and -23.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.06%. Short interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw shorts transact 14.71 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $131.13, implying an increase of 89.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $86.53 and $210.93 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STNE has been trading -1453.24% off suggested target high and -537.19% from its likely low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing StoneCo Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares are -76.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.46% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.90% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $297.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $296.26 million.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. StoneCo Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd. insiders hold 14.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.96% of the shares at 93.59% float percentage. In total, 79.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 37.21 million shares (or 14.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 16.75 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $581.55 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 17.66 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $613.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.51 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 260.72 million.