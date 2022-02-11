Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Stocks Fall -4.44% YTD; What Next For It?

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.23, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SPIR share’s 52-week high remains $19.50, putting it -503.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $440.80M, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPIR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.39 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.75%, and 9.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.44%. Short interest in Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $12.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.05 million.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spire Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Spire Global Inc. insiders hold 13.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.58% of the shares at 34.31% float percentage. In total, 29.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer IX & Co. Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.28 million shares (or 5.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.0 million shares, or about 3.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $62.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15513.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.