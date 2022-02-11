Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 65.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.62, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $83.34, putting it -105.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.32. The company has a valuation of $41.17B, with average of 30.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.97 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 65.80%, and -6.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.45, implying an increase of 26.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $93.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP has been trading -128.95% off suggested target high and 3.99% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are -46.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.00% against -1.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 33 analysts is $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $911.32 million and $743.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.30% before jumping 36.50% in the following quarter.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snap Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders hold 9.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.91% of the shares at 74.16% float percentage. In total, 66.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 139.69 million shares (or 10.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 63.65 million shares, or about 4.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.7 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33.72 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.49 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.67 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 2.19 billion.