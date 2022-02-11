Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) After -945.94% Decline From High?

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.88, to imply a decrease of -5.97% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The BLI share’s 52-week high remains $82.42, putting it -945.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.88. The company has a valuation of $523.55M, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

After registering a -5.97% downside in the last session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.02 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -5.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.40%, and -25.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.66%. Short interest in Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw shorts transact 5.97 million shares and set a 6.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.80, implying an increase of 80.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLI has been trading -1169.04% off suggested target high and -52.28% from its likely low.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Berkeley Lights Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares are -80.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.18% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.60% this quarter before falling -20.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $28.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.75 million and $18.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.30% before jumping 35.20% in the following quarter.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Berkeley Lights Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Berkeley Lights Inc. insiders hold 17.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.86% of the shares at 86.04% float percentage. In total, 70.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 12.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.12 million shares, or about 6.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $80.68 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4.65 million shares. This is just over 6.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.88 million, or 5.75% of the shares, all valued at about 90.26 million.