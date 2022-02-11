Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decrease of -2.07% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it -107.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $205.47M, with an average of 4.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHIP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a -2.07% downside in the latest session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.48%, and 29.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.75%. Short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw shorts transact 4.49 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.88, implying an increase of 37.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $2.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHIP has been trading -90.68% off suggested target high and -18.64% from its likely low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are 11.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 145.28% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 466.70% this quarter before jumping 800.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 143.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $53.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.31 million and $20.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 149.40% before jumping 90.00% in the following quarter.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 7.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.65% of the shares at 11.51% float percentage. In total, 10.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.38 million shares (or 3.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 3.35 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.86 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 83333.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.