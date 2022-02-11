Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) Drops -16.97% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $23.34, to imply a decrease of -4.62% or -$1.13 in intraday trading. The IOT shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $31.41, putting it -34.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.55. The company has a valuation of $10.51B, with an average of 1.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

After registering a -4.62% downside in the last session, Samsara Inc. (IOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.42 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.09%, and -4.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.97%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 13 and August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Samsara Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)â€™s Major holders

Samsara Inc. insiders hold 8.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.46% of the shares at 24.51% float percentage. In total, 22.46% institutions holds shares in the company.