Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Down -32.22% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares stood at 28.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.92, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The RBLX share’s 52-week high remains $141.60, putting it -102.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.63. The company has a valuation of $38.52B, with an average of 25.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Roblox Corporation (RBLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RBLX a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.39 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.25%, and -21.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.22%. Short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw shorts transact 17.77 million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $109.18, implying an increase of 35.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $136.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBLX has been trading -94.51% off suggested target high and -0.11% from its likely low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.40% this quarter before jumping 69.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 196.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $777.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $788.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $310.01 million and $504.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 150.80% before jumping 56.30% in the following quarter.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roblox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders hold 3.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.90% of the shares at 90.34% float percentage. In total, 86.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.59 million shares (or 7.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC with 26.4 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.99 billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 8.71 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $658.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.37 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 556.9 million.