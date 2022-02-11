RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 7.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply a decrease of -2.24% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $25.52, putting it -631.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $4.49B, with an average of 6.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside in the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.73 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.43%, and -8.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.51%. Short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw shorts transact 36.62 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.55, implying an increase of 94.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.29 and $158.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLX has been trading -4450.14% off suggested target high and -538.68% from its likely low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RLX Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are -29.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 155.56% against 10.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 128.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $367.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $397.97 million.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLX Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.72% of the shares at 29.82% float percentage. In total, 29.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.31 million shares (or 4.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.21 million shares, or about 2.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $118.46 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 5.41 million shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.01 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 9.77 million.