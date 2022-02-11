Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 23.72% Gain

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.33, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $1.44 in intraday trading. The RVLV share’s 52-week high remains $89.60, putting it -46.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.38. The company has a valuation of $4.32B, with average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.37 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.72%, and 10.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.44%.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revolve Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares are -6.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.43% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.80% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $218.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $233.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140.75 million and $178.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.00% before jumping 30.30% in the following quarter.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revolve Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group Inc. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.25% of the shares at 105.81% float percentage. In total, 105.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.7 million shares (or 14.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.84 million shares, or about 9.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $237.47 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 66.64 million.