Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Down -21.12% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.08, to imply an increase of 11.40% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The RELI share’s 52-week high remains $10.49, putting it -106.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $64.11M, with average of 6.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

After registering a 11.40% upside in the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.58 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 11.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.12%, and -36.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.12%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reliance Global Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc. insiders hold 43.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.06% of the shares at 30.18% float percentage. In total, 17.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 3.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clear Street LLC with 77600.0 shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 0.42 million.