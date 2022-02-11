Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Up 4.6% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -9.81% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.22, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The RYAM share’s 52-week high remains $11.30, putting it -116.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.98. The company has a valuation of $336.09M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 334.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the latest session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.62 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.20%, and -16.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.81%. Short interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -178.60% this quarter before jumping 81.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $379.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $360.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $508 million and $520.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.20% before dropping -30.60% in the following quarter.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. insiders hold 4.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.26% of the shares at 77.55% float percentage. In total, 74.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 15.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 million shares, or about 6.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $30.47 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.32 million shares. This is just over 6.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 12.16 million.