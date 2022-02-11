Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED): Can A Stock Be Down -74.20% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s traded shares stood at 7.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 3.21% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RMED share’s 52-week high remains $9.82, putting it -2355.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $5.48M, with an average of 6.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RMED a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

After registering a 3.21% upside in the last session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4248 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -42.79%, and -73.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.20%. Short interest in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 96.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMED has been trading -2900.0% off suggested target high and -2900.0% from its likely low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ra Medical Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) shares are -87.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.43% against 15.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $700k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.3 million.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems Inc. insiders hold 8.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.00% of the shares at 9.85% float percentage. In total, 9.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dowling & Yahnke LLC with 68448.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 74338.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 70816.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.