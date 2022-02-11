PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) Thursday – Up 30.73% From The Lows, What Happens Next

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.68, to imply an increase of 2.34% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The PUBM share’s 52-week high remains $76.96, putting it -159.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.56. The company has a valuation of $817.55M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PUBM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

After registering a 2.34% upside in the last session, PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.81 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.65%, and 5.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.83%. Short interest in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) saw shorts transact 1.32 million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.20, implying an increase of 42.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PUBM has been trading -115.63% off suggested target high and -51.62% from its likely low.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PubMatic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) shares are -4.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.39% against -1.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $75.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.24 million and $43.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.30% before jumping 29.80% in the following quarter.

PUBM Dividends

PubMatic Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PubMatic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

PubMatic Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.90% of the shares at 39.36% float percentage. In total, 38.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.72 million shares (or 6.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 0.91 million shares, or about 3.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.97 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 14.27 million.