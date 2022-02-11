Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Shares Fall By 6.45 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares stood at 18.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.27, to imply a decrease of -3.17% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The PLUG share’s 52-week high remains $69.00, putting it -209.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.51. The company has a valuation of $12.53B, with average of 20.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

After registering a -3.17% downside in the last session, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.64 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -3.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.45%, and -11.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.11%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.33, implying an increase of 48.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLUG has been trading -250.25% off suggested target high and -12.26% from its likely low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plug Power Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are -15.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -106.90% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.10% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $158.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.3 million and $73.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.00% before jumping 108.40% in the following quarter.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plug Power Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc. insiders hold 10.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.00% of the shares at 59.02% float percentage. In total, 53.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.41 million shares (or 8.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.55 million shares, or about 7.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.26 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $415.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.96 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 331.07 million.