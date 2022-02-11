Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Down -29.71% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares stood at 14.25 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.93, to imply an increase of 5.40% or $1.38 in intraday trading. The PINS share’s 52-week high remains $89.90, putting it -233.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.01. The company has a valuation of $14.99B, with an average of 22.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pinterest Inc. (PINS), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PINS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

After registering a 5.40% upside in the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.07 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 5.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.24%, and -24.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.71%. Short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw shorts transact 19.0 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.67, implying an increase of 33.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PINS has been trading -141.37% off suggested target high and 18.31% from its likely low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinterest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are -54.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.16% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.00% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $827.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $576.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $705.62 million and $485.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.30% before jumping 18.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 338.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 55.80% annually.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinterest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.31% of the shares at 79.77% float percentage. In total, 79.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.66 million shares (or 8.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.53 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.42 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.06 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.7 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $799.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.97 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 711.64 million.