Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Have Inclined 8.40% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.13, to imply a decrease of -1.69% or -$1.07 in intraday trading. The PDD share’s 52-week high remains $212.60, putting it -242.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.67. The company has a valuation of $78.19B, with average of 8.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

After registering a -1.69% downside in the latest session, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.18 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.64%, and 5.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.40%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinduoduo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are -27.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 173.91% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,850.00% this quarter before jumping 141.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.79 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.12 billion and $3.11 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.00% before jumping 21.90% in the following quarter.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinduoduo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.48% of the shares at 22.52% float percentage. In total, 22.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.49 million shares (or 2.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.87 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.8 billion.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 10.81 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $961.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.87 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 531.96 million.