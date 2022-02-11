Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Stock Dropped -18.79% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply an increase of 5.14% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The KTTA share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -569.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $26.03M, with average of 7.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

After registering a 5.14% upside in the latest session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.42%, and -18.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.73, implying an increase of 73.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.73 and $4.73 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTTA has been trading -272.44% off suggested target high and -272.44% from its likely low.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 35.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.28% of the shares at 14.46% float percentage. In total, 9.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 10440.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $31737.0.