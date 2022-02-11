Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Thursday’s Performance: Up 24.48% From The Lows, Now What?

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s traded shares stood at 18.88 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply an increase of 18.14% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The ORPH share’s 52-week high remains $77.77, putting it -3126.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $73.17M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 570.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

After registering a 18.14% upside in the latest session, Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.63 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 18.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.09%, and -16.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.35%. Short interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying a decrease of -141.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORPH has been trading 58.51% off suggested target high and 58.51% from its likely low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orphazyme A/S share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares are -62.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.65% against 8.30%.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orphazyme A/S has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Orphazyme A/S insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.95% of the shares at 2.95% float percentage. In total, 2.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.64 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21566.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 83891.0.