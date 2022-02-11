Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Has Recovered 31.03% So Far, But Another -31.9% Loss Is Possible.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 19.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.28, to imply a decrease of -9.02% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $12.24, putting it -31.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.40. The company has a valuation of $39.69B, with average of 12.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a -9.02% downside in the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.28 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -9.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.67%, and -0.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.07%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $401.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $443.62 million.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 20.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.21% of the shares at 41.58% float percentage. In total, 33.21% institutions holds shares in the company.