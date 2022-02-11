Now Is The Time To Build A Position In XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.64, to imply an increase of 16.74% or $9.7 in intraday trading. The XPEL share’s 52-week high remains $103.84, putting it -53.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.11. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 171.20K shares over the past 3 months.

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) trade information

After registering a 16.74% upside in the latest session, XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.05 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 16.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.26%, and -14.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.14%. Short interest in XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPEL Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XPEL Inc. (XPEL) shares are -30.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.88% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.40% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $69.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.61 million and $51.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.40% before jumping 43.60% in the following quarter.

XPEL Dividends

XPEL Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPEL Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s Major holders

XPEL Inc. insiders hold 37.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.99% of the shares at 67.49% float percentage. In total, 41.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 7.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.27 million shares, or about 4.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $96.13 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPEL Inc. (XPEL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about 38.03 million.